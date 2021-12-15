iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

