Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Takes $481,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in FOX by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,737,755,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,698,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,308,000 after buying an additional 907,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

