Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New $760,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $198.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.07 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

