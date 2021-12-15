ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years. ATN International has a payout ratio of -1,133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 400.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $638.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ATN International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 132.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of ATN International worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

