Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

