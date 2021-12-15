Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.
About Raia Drogasil
