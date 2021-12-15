Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0188 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of MITFY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.
About Mitie Group
