Expeditors International of Washington Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,316 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 801% compared to the average volume of 368 call options.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $133.17 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

