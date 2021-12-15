PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.94. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,726 shares of company stock worth $197,386 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

