FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FAT stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.11. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -32.91%.

In other news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FAT Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

