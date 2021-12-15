AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AMSF stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

