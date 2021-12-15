Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.90

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.90 and last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 47065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

