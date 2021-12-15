Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem in the second quarter valued at $160,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Pontem by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem in the second quarter valued at $972,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pontem alerts:

NYSE PNTM opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Pontem has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.