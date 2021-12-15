Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 19,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 512,315 shares.The stock last traded at $66.20 and had previously closed at $63.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

