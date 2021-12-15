Wedbush Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,563 shares of company stock worth $16,938,363. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

