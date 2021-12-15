ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $70.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

