National Express Group’s (NEX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.63) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.10) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.49) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, National Express Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 340 ($4.49).

Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 238 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.29. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.05.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

