CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €73.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €73.00 ($82.02) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($70.22) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($74.72) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.00 ($70.79).

Shares of EVD opened at €60.38 ($67.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.69. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €47.34 ($53.19) and a 52 week high of €72.68 ($81.66).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

