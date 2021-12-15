Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Price Target at $22.58

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

Several brokerages have commented on OR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.