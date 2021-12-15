Zacks: Brokerages Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $475.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce $475.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.09 million and the lowest is $475.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $446.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $205.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.97. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $189.84 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.11%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 737 shares of company stock worth $150,595. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

