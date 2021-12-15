Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.60

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 2819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a market cap of $102.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,069,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 8,144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

