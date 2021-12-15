Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.46

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 5935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $643.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.80.
About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
