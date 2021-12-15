Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.46

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 5935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $643.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 161.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,209 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 72.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 66.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

