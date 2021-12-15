Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.00 Million

Analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $273.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.90 million and the highest is $276.20 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $266.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bank OZK by 123.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.68. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

