PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 9.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price traded down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.11. 53,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,503,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 416,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,986,937 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.