Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,858,261 shares of company stock worth $119,127,159 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 163,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.