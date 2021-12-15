Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.25

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 173732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

