Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 69870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$46.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

