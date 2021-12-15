Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,284,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average is $145.98. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

