Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

