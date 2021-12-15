Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 23500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$25.85 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other Klondike Gold news, Director Peter Tallman bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,500.00.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

