DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 155,056 shares.The stock last traded at $8.33 and had previously closed at $9.06.

DCGO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DocGo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.