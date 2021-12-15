Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYIEY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($117.98) to €110.00 ($123.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

