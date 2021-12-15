Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 340.0% in November

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 110.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TELNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.