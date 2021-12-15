BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.57 (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BGSC opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.21) on Wednesday. BMO Global Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 137 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.20 ($2.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.70. The company has a market capitalization of £937.29 million and a PE ratio of 3.00.
BMO Global Smaller Companies Company Profile
