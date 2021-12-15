BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.57 (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BGSC opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.21) on Wednesday. BMO Global Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 137 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.20 ($2.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.70. The company has a market capitalization of £937.29 million and a PE ratio of 3.00.

BMO Global Smaller Companies Company Profile

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

