Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post sales of $183.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.40 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $293.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $935.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.70 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $733.75 million, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $757.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,150. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after buying an additional 377,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,266,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $13,982,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

