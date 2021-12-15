Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.84. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.