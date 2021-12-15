Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 425 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after buying an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

