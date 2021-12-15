Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

