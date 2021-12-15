Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $78.56 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

