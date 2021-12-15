FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 127.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 834.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $9,662,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

