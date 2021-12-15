Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 31,850 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,850 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Micro Focus International worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Micro Focus International plc has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.