Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of -85.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,250.0%.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.01.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

