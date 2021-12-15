Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.
Patterson Companies has increased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years. Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.
Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $264,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.
