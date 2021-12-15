Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Patterson Companies has increased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years. Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $264,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

