Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Down 63.4% in November

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the November 15th total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,774,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

