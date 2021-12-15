Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NYSE:THW opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $17.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.