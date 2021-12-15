Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600,072 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

