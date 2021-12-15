SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

SAIL stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 1.83. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $2,113,099 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

