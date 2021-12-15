Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2,248.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

