Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

