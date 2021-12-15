Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 86.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Corteva by 217.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $61,155,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after buying an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

