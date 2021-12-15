Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.06

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$37.06 and last traded at C$37.14, with a volume of 223932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NPI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.06.

The company has a market cap of C$8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

